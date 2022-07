A Naughty Dog developer has said that The Last Of Us Part 1 will come to PC “very soon” after the PS5 release this September. When The Last Of Us Part 1 was revealed back in June, no PC port release window was given outside of the text “also in development for PC,” but now a developer on the project has indicated that it probably won’t be too long of a wait.

