ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Truckers Are Protesting in California: Here’s Why

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNOz8_0gnpumjl00

California truckers are protesting a labor law known as Assembly Bill 5 that sets stricter standards for classifying workers as independent contractors. As a result, for the third day in a row, the truckers shut down one of the busiest seaports in the country.

On Wednesday, regular operations came to a screeching halt at the Port of Oakland. Hundreds of independent truckers protested gates and blocked other big-rig drivers from bringing cargo in and out of the port.

The protesters argue that the gig economy law, which could soon go into effect, will put hefty costs on the truckers and cut their pay.

On Monday, picketing began and has continued to grow. In addition, the protests have also put a strain on supply-chain issues that have already led to cargo ship traffic jams at ports and have kept goods on the docks.

And it doesn’t look like the protesters are going home anytime soon. Organizers say they plan on protesting until California Governor Gavin Newsom agrees to meet with the angry truckers.

The protests followed actions last week at the country’s top seaports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland. The California ports handle about half of America’s container cargo volume.

On Wednesday, protestors halted traffic as they picketed in large crowds at the Port of Oakland, interrupting entrance gates and overall operations.

Later, as safety became a concern, SSA Marine and Everport managers sent International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) dock workers home for the day.

The protests also come as industries enter their high season for imports as business owners stockpile items for the fall holidays and items for students returning to school.

As a result of the picketers, productivity at the port has slowed down, and container wait times are skyrocketing.

Truckers could cause congestion at the country’s busiest seaports

Port officials worry that the shutdown will cause congestion. They’re now urging shipping terminals to resume operations.

“The supply chain already is in crisis. This is a huge disruption,” complained Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, while speaking with The Wall Street Journal.

As aforementioned, the demonstrations stem from Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), which makes it harder for companies to categorize workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as worker’s compensation, overtime, and sick pay.

“It seems the governor is not concerned about taking American workers’ rights away,’ demonstrator Bill Aboudi, owner of AB Trucking, said. “So far there has been no contact with the governor’s office.”

“These are independent, small businesses that choose to operate their own trucks, and now that right is taken away from them. They do pay taxes. They do have insurance. It’s their choice to do that.”

Comments / 35

MeMe Knows
4d ago

I'll stand with the Independents all the way, California is the state that Over Taxes every small businesses to the Maximum. I know cause I've been self employed for over 20 years. All Long Term California Politicians need to be Voted Out, I fully support 4 to 6 year terms PERIOD........

Reply(2)
37
Michi Henley
4d ago

Newsom will do anything to keep California from growing. He has already ruined California....it's time we ruin him by voting him out and get rid of him. too much damage done by him already

Reply
30
Dianna Lazan
4d ago

Independent truckers earn $250k per year here in California. My husband works for several truckers. AB5 ensures THEY pay for health insurance, etc., NOT us taxpayers. Quit having temper tantrums.

Reply(5)
12
Related
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Southern California pharmacists vote for work stoppage

More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations with the stores have...
LABOR ISSUES
TheAlmanac

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Business
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Society
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Truckers demand action from Newsom amid port blockade

As Gov. Gavin Newsom takes action on a slew of gun control bills, truckers are accusing him of failing to respond to a controversial state labor law they’ve been protesting for weeks, halting almost all operations at the Port of Oakland’s shipping terminals and snarling an already severely backlogged supply chain. First up: the gun […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
CNBC

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Everport
KTLA

Malia Cohen discusses run for California controller

(Inside California Politics) — Malia Cohen, Chair of the California Board of Equalization and Democratic candidate for California controller, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her campaign. Cohen talks about her priorities should she win in November, and a recent Twitter back and forth between herself and the Republican candidate for controller, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Electric High Speed Rail: No Power, No Money, No ‘High Speed’

“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence. The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

514K+
Followers
55K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy