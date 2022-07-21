ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin discusses oil market with Saudi crown prince who hosted Biden last week

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMAVj_0gnpu9an00

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone on Thursday and underlined the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers, the Kremlin said.

The conversation took place six days after U.S. President Joe Biden visited the prince in Saudi Arabia - highlighting the kingdom’s importance to both Washington and Moscow at a time when Russia’s war in Ukraine is roiling global energy markets.

On June 2, OPEC+, which brings together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with other producers led by Russia, agreed a larger-than-expected rise in output, a step welcomed by Biden after the United States had called for more supply.

Sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia consulted closely with Russia before pushing for the production hikes.

Riyadh wants to keep Russia on board to increase leverage in the oil market, while Moscow gains from being part of OPEC+ at a time when the West is trying to strangle its economy with sanctions over the war.

“The current situation on the world oil market was considered in detail. The importance of further coordination within the framework of OPEC+ was emphasized,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

“It was noted with satisfaction that the countries participating in this format are consistently fulfilling their obligations in order to maintain the necessary balance and stability in the global energy market.”

Biden ended his Middle East trip last week without any announcement that the kingdom would raise oil production to bring down fuel prices, which are spurring the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said oil was not discussed at a U.S.-Arab summit on Saturday, and OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary. The producer group is due to meet again on Aug. 3.

Comments / 28

E B
4d ago

like the whole world is6 laughing at the United States already because of our lack of leadership with this administration do we really need more people to add to it. Watch Putin get the better deal 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
24
Madeline Vermilyea
4d ago

👋 Mr Biden as you recover from Omicron BA.5 Wish you a Speedy Recovery. Think about pulling up your Big Boy Pants. Apologize with hat in hand to the U.S. Pipeline workers. Look Mr Putin is talking to the Saudi Government. They are all laughing at 🇺🇸 America. They are not going to give the FREE WORLD DROP of PETROLEUM.

Reply(10)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Ukraine HIMARS Destroy More Than 100 'High Value' Russian Targets: Official

Ukraine has successfully used High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to take out more than 100 "high value" Russian targets including ammunition depots, long-range artillery positions, command posts, air-defense sites and radar and communications nodes, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters. The U.S. provided Ukraine with HIMARS as part...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry

Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#U S Oil Production#Oil Producer#Ukraine War#Saudi#Kremlin
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Germany Has One Option Against Russia

Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer, is the most powerful CEO in the world. He intends to use his soft power to influence world affairs. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, he has not stopped interfering in world geopolitics. This Russian war has led to NATO sanctions against Moscow. In March, the EU pledged to cut its gas imports from Russia by two-thirds within a year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia tells Turkey it has "nothing to do" with strike on Ukraine's Odesa port - Turkish minister

ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

508K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy