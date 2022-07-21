ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Naguabo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 14:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-21 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 12 miles east of Bisbee, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bisbee-Douglas Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Seneca County in central New York Northern Schuyler County in central New York Southeastern Yates County in central New York Southwestern Cayuga County in central New York Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dundee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hector, Starkey, Covert, Ledyard, Trumansburg, Dundee, Interlaken, Lodi, Caywood and Reynoldsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Venango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL VENANGO...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN CLARION AND SOUTHERN FOREST COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Tionesta, or 12 miles north of Clarion, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Marienville, Knox, Shippenville, Sigel, Fryburg, Fisher, Leeper, Clarington, Clear Creek State Park, and Cook Forest State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARION COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 08:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the following counties, Maricopa and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, San Tan Valley, Ak-Chin Village, Stanfield, Santan and Sacaton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY...SPECIFICALLY FOR THE SULPHUR CREEK AREA WITHIN CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK At 309 PM MDT, Additional light to moderate rainfall has occurred across the Sulphur Creek drainage since in was first reported that a 12-15 inch flood wave was moving down Sulphur Creek. Additional rainfall in this area remains likely through this evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Park Rangers at Capitol Reef National Park reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams that feed into the Sulphur Creek slot canyon area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus and central Mecklenburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte, or near University City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park, The Plaza and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania South central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 740 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Vandergrift, Homer City, Apollo, Murrysville, Blairsville, Black Lick, North Apollo, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, Saltsburg, Oklahoma, and West Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia Lewis County in northern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Eastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weston, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Anmoore, Mill Creek, Jackson Mill, Dailey, Stonewall Jackson, Rock Cave, Beverly and West Milford. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 87 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 76 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 103 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows spanning 65 to 70 in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will provide little relief for those without air conditioning.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 today and Sunday. * WHERE...Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT today and Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Grant County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Browns Valley to Garden City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Browns Valley, Lake Traverse Housing Units and Peever Flats Housing around 805 AM CDT. Long Lake around 810 AM CDT. Beardsley, Yankeetown and Tinkertown around 815 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hazel, Bonanza Grove, Barry, Goose Lake, Big Stone Lake, Lismore Colony, Thomas, Kellerton Church, Big Stone Colony, Clinton, Hamlin Education Center, Hayti and Lagoona Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 20:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected Sunday. * WHERE...Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN AND PETS LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit for lower elevations and 85 to 95 degrees for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the 60s. * WHERE...Most of eastern Douglas County including Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Diamond Lake Resort, Crescent Lake, and Union Creek. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

