Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Naguabo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia Lewis County in northern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Eastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weston, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Anmoore, Mill Creek, Jackson Mill, Dailey, Stonewall Jackson, Rock Cave, Beverly and West Milford. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 87 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 76 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0