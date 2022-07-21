ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

A 6-Year-Old St. Louis Boy Has Drowned at a Missouri Summer Camp

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fun summer activity has turned tragic. A 6-year-old St. Louis boy has drowned at a Missouri summer camp according to reports. The Kansas City Star reported that the...

FOX2Now

Man drowns in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a man that died from drowning in Franklin County Saturday night. The incident happened around 8:39 p.m. at 124 Apollo Drive. Police said they found a 28-year-old man from Lonedell, Missouri floating face down in front of a wood dock. It is unclear what lead up to the drowning or how the victim enters the water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Metro East man killed in late motorcycle crash

ELSAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A man from Lebanon, Illinois was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Elsah, Illinois Saturday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100, a mile north of Mill Street. Dustin Brown, 26, was riding a 2012 Black Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 100 when the motorcycle went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road and came to a rest in the left ditch.
ELSAH, IL
KMOV

Red Cross aids family after South City fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled an intense house fire in south St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 4100 block of Bingham at about 5 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the two-story house showed heavy flames and was fully involved. The building was evacuated when residents became exposed to the fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mommypoppins.com

St. Louis with Kids: 35 Best Things To Do in St. Louis, MO

Judy Garland once crooned, “Meet me in St. Louis”—and understandably so. The second largest city in Missouri, St. Louis boasts beautiful Mississippi and Missouri River views and a fascinating history dating back to French fur traders in the 1760s. Plus, there are so many fun things to do in St. Louis with kids, making it a perfect family destination. Whether it's outdoor adventures, museums, theater, or sports, St. Louis has something that will pique any family's interests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

$1,500 reward offered for stolen dog, Disko

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Las Vegas couple who had their SUV and 2 dogs stolen on a short stay in St. Louis have extended their stay and increased the reward for the dog that’s still missing. Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano and Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub are now offering a $1,500 reward for the safe return of their French bulldog, Disko.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAKE TV

22-year-old man dies from suspected heat exhaustion while hiking in Badlands

A 22-year-old man hiking in South Dakota's Badlands National Park during extreme temperatures died after running out of water, authorities said. Maxwell Right, of St. Louis, was following an unmarked trail with a friend when he collapsed Wednesday and died of suspected heat exhaustion and exposure, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed in shooting at O’Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS – One man is killed in a shooting at O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis Saturday. Police said the incident occurred around 7:14 p.m. They said they responded to the scene and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by EMS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

