Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6

By Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to...

MAUSBORN69
3d ago

Former President Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection constituted a “dereliction of duty” that endangered American democracy, a group of seven retired four-star generals and admirals said in a New York Times op-ed Thursday.

Linda Cooley
3d ago

you make Trump sound like you think he is lying.. if it happened to you like it happened to him it would be mind bottling .. just was not real .. so far ahead of Joe and go to bed and things do not change like they said .... Joe was scamed into that position by rich people who helped him now. who do you think is Joe's boss...

