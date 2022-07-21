Valley City School Supplies List and Information

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Agriculture Department has confirmed that two plants on the side of the road in Traill County have been determined to be Palmer amaranth. Palmer amaranth is a fast-growing noxious weed known to significantly hurt yields of crops. The weed is considered a major threat to cropland, with populations of the weed known to be resistant to every major category of chemical typically used on soybeans and resistant to many chemicals used on corn.

TRAILL COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO