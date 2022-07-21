Valley City School Supplies List and Information

From the specialty coffee menu, to the house made ingredients and light atmosphere of Thunder Coffee, one-time customers quickly become loyal, frequent visitors of the West Fargo cafe. Since moving into the shop space in 2019, Thunder Coffee has always been centered around good coffee and even better community. Their mission of community driven coffee will only continue to grow with the addition of a second coffee shop located in Brewhalla. The three-in-one event center, market hub, and boutique hotel of Drekker Brewing’s upcoming Brewhalla space will offer Thunder Coffee a greater community impact with the downtown location.
