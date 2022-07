META, a 12-year-old startup that creates immersive experiences filed suit in federal court on Wednesday against the company formerly known as Facebook for changing its name to Meta. META is claiming trademark infringement, unfair competition, and damage to its brand. Not only did Facebook/Meta willfully infringe META's two legal trademarks, the lawsuit claims, once armed with its new name, the former Facebook engaged in unfair competition. It recruited artists META previously worked with to create immersive experiences, luring away some of its biggest customers.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO