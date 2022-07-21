ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Arrest Dorchester Man in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 8:04 PM, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a knife in the...

bpdnews.com

Boston

Four juveniles arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old Weymouth High student

Nathan Paul was allegedly killed in a botched drug deal in Quincy. Four juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the February murder of 17-year-old Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul, prosecutors said. According to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, the four defendants were arrested on charges...
Boston

Man who shot himself in standoff with police on I-495 has died

Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy was pronounced dead just before midnight on Tuesday, according to police. The man who shot himself during an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday on I-495 has died from his injuries. State police said Antony Miele, 49, of Quincy died just before midnight at Lawrence General...
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo man charged with killing his brother

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo Police say they've made an arrest in a Thatcher Avenue homicide. Police say 35 year old Marcus Cole was shot in the early morning hours of July 11th. Cole's brother Jerome was arrested Wednesday. The 24 year old is charged with second degree murder and criminal...
BUFFALO, NY
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road. According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

State Police shut down Route 495 because of armed suspect

ANDOVER – Parts of Route 495 were closed for hours Tuesday night because an armed suspect was barricaded inside a car near the Lawrence/Andover line. State Police said the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle.     WBZ I-Team sources said police were pursuing a bank robbery suspect and the chase ended on the side of the highway. There was a standoff for about three hours. Police described the situation as dynamic and dangerous. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the suspect shot himself. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There is no word on his condition. The highway was reopened Tuesday night. 
LAWRENCE, MA
truecrimedaily

Boston woman accused of 'dousing' bus driver with beer, spitting at and biting police officers

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman reportedly violently resisted arrest after she allegedly poured beer on a bus driver's head. According to Boston's MBTA Transit Police Department, on July 19 at 10 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood due to a "disorderly group on board an MBTA bus."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Family of worker killed in Government Center garage collapse files lawsuit

BOSTON - The family of the demolition worker killed in the Government Center Parking Garage collapse earlier this year has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was using a construction vehicle on the ninth floor of the building back on March 26 when the floor caved in, killing him.His family is now suing the contractor, John Moriarty & Associates, and the developer, HYM, accusing both of negligence.The lawsuit, which calls for a jury trial, was filed in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment

BOSTON -- The defense for Victor Pena has rested without calling a single witness. Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a Boston bar and holding her captive for three days in his Charlestown apartment. A bus took jurors to that apartment on Friday so they could tour the crime scene. Pena has been viewing the trial through a live stream. On Wednesday, the alleged victim took the stand. She recounted in graphic detail how she was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and held hostage.  Closing arguments are expected to take place Monday. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Court documents: Baltimore County woman shot husband in D.C. hotel

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County woman is being held in Washington D.C. after allegedly shooting her husband and causing a standoff at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District.According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, officers said Shanteari Weems allegedly shot her husband and threatened to shoot herself. He is recovering.Weems alleged to police that her husband is "a child molester," telling officers children at her daycare business alerted her to the alleged molestation, according to the affidavit.Property records show her as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. Baltimore County Police told WJZ the daycare center is closed as their investigation continues.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Boston

Woman hospitalized after shooting on Blue Hill Avenue

Police said the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Boston police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night. Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the report of the shooting at 460 Blue Hill Ave. At the scene, they found an adult woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Four teens arrested in connection to murder of high school student in alleged drug deal gone wrong

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Massachusetts high school student during an alleged drug deal.Authorities said Nathan Paul, 17, died in February after he was gunned down in Quincy’s Germantown Point neighborhood.The killing took place after suspect Jaivon Harris, 18, and the four minors met with Paul, a student at Weymouth High School, for a drug deal in which the victim was allegedly paid for THC bars with fake cash.Prosecutors said when he confronted the group, Harris told another teenager to shoot him, then drove them from the scene.None of the juveniles have been...

