Kirby Smart, Georgia agree to 10-year, $112-million contract extension

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Kirby Smart and Georgia have been a perfect marriage thus far, and they renewed their vows on Thursday — announcing a monster extension for the football coach that will keep him in Athens for the next decade.

In an announcement on Twitter and a press release to follow, the Bulldogs revealed the news that Smart won’t be going anywhere else.

“The University of Georgia Athletic Association and head football coach Kirby Smart have agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season,” wrote Georgia Football. “Under the new agreement, Coach Smart’s annual base salary and supplemental compensation for the upcoming 2022 campaign will be $10,250,000 with annual increases, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season.”

Additionally, Chris Low of ESPN put into context just how much Smart will be making under his new deal.

“Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football,” tweeted Low.

Continuing, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks was elated to ink Smart to the extension.

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” Brooks said. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction.

“The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”

Moreover, President Jere W. Morehead couldn’t agree more with Brooks — they’re excited for Smart to continue leading the Bulldogs.

“I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia,” stated Morehead. “I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come.”

Finally, Smart has nothing but love for Georgia, and wouldn’t want to imagine coaching anywhere else moving forward.

“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” said Smart. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football.

“It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”

It’s a great day for Georgia Football, continuing an amazing 2022 by inking Kirby Smart to a long term extension. The future is more than bright in Athens, and sustained success is on the way.