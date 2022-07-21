ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who the coaches are watching on Day 2 of the live period at Peach Jam

By Jamie Shaw about 16 hours
College Coaches line the baseline for Nike's Peach Jam (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

North Augusta, South Carolina – While it is Day 5 of Peach Jam, it is Day 2 of the NCAA Live Evaluation Period. College coaches from around the country are in South Carolina watching some of the nation’s top prospects.

On3’s National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw is at Peach Jam to bring you who the coaches are watching.

Five-star SG Tre Johnson (Team Griffin 17u)

Head Coaches: Chris Beard (Texas), Scott Drew (Baylor), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Matt McMahon (LSU), Mike Young (Va Tech)

Assistants: UNC, UConn, St. John’s, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Providence

Four-star F TJ Power (BABC 17u)

Head Coaches: Mike Brey (Notre Dame), Hubert Davis (UNC),

Assistants: UCLA, Iowa, Virginia

Three-star SG Reid Ducharme (BABC 17u)

Head Coaches: Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), Sean Miller (Xavier)

Four-star SF Coen Carr (Georgia Stars 17u)

Head Coaches: Kevin Keatts (NC State),

Assistants: South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Oregon, Cincinnati (x2)

Four-star F Devin Royal (All Ohio 17u)

Head Coaches: Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Chris Holtmann (Ohio State), Brad Brownell (Clemson)

Assistants: Ole Miss, Providence, Marquette, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon

Four-star C Papa Kante (NY Rens 17u)

Head Coaches: Steve Pikiell (Rutgers)

Assistants: Pittsburgh (x2), Michigan, Providence, UConn

Four-star G Dailyn Swain (All Ohio 17u)

Head Coaches: Chris Holtmann (Ohio State), Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Kevin Keatts (NC State)

Assistants: Marquette (x2), Oregon

Four-star PF Tyler McKinley (All Ohio 17u)

Head Coaches: Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Chris Holtmann (Ohio State)

Assistants: South Carolina

16u Team CP3 vs. Florida Rebels

Four-star SF Marcus Allen, Four-star PG Bishop Boswell, Four-star SG Drake Powell, Three-star F Maurio Hansen

Head Coaches: Kevin Keatts (NC State), Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Jim Laranagga (Miami), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Lamont Paris (South Carolina), Greg McDermott (Creighton), Mike Young (Virginia Tech), Earl Grant (Boston College), Johnny Dawkins (UCF), Drew Valentine (Loyola-Chicago)

Assistants: Florida State (x2), North Carolina (x2), Purdue, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Texas Tech, Marquette, Virginia

Four-star SF Liam McNeeley (Drive Nation 17u)

Head Coaches: Brad Underwood (Illinois), Chris Beard (Texas), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Jamie Dixon (TCU), Mike Boynton (Oklahoma State), Brad Brownell (Clemson), Mark Fox (California), Matt McMahon (LSU), Kevin Keatts (NC State), Kyle Neptune (Villanova), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), Chris Mooney (Richmond), Mike Brey (Notre Dame), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State), Isaac Brown (WIchita State)

Four-star SF Cody Williams (Vegas Elite 17u)

Head Coaches: Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Matt McMahon (LSC), Jamie Dixon (TCU), Steve Prohm (Murray State), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), Mark Fox (Cal), Jerod Haase (Stanford), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State)

Assistants: Tennessee, UCLA, Nevada, Utah, Southern Cal, Kansas, Michigan, Grand Canyon

Josh Heupel puts spotlight on the Tennessee defense, players expected to emerge

Tennessee’s defense had a knack for making explosive plays last year. But failing to get consistent and timely stops ultimately led to a disappointing season on that end of the field last season for the Vols. At SEC Media Days, Josh Heupel explained exactly where Tennessee needs to improve on defense and shared which players he believes can make those changes happen. You can see his full comments below:
NASHVILLE, TN
