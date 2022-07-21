Who the coaches are watching on Day 2 of the live period at Peach Jam
North Augusta, South Carolina – While it is Day 5 of Peach Jam, it is Day 2 of the NCAA Live Evaluation Period. College coaches from around the country are in South Carolina watching some of the nation’s top prospects.
On3’s National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw is at Peach Jam to bring you who the coaches are watching.
Five-star SG Tre Johnson (Team Griffin 17u)
Head Coaches: Chris Beard (Texas), Scott Drew (Baylor), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Matt McMahon (LSU), Mike Young (Va Tech)
Assistants: UNC, UConn, St. John’s, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Providence
Four-star F TJ Power (BABC 17u)
Head Coaches: Mike Brey (Notre Dame), Hubert Davis (UNC),
Assistants: UCLA, Iowa, Virginia
Three-star SG Reid Ducharme (BABC 17u)
Head Coaches: Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), Sean Miller (Xavier)
Four-star SF Coen Carr (Georgia Stars 17u)
Head Coaches: Kevin Keatts (NC State),
Assistants: South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Oregon, Cincinnati (x2)
Four-star F Devin Royal (All Ohio 17u)
Head Coaches: Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Chris Holtmann (Ohio State), Brad Brownell (Clemson)
Assistants: Ole Miss, Providence, Marquette, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon
Four-star C Papa Kante (NY Rens 17u)
Head Coaches: Steve Pikiell (Rutgers)
Assistants: Pittsburgh (x2), Michigan, Providence, UConn
Four-star G Dailyn Swain (All Ohio 17u)
Head Coaches: Chris Holtmann (Ohio State), Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Kevin Keatts (NC State)
Assistants: Marquette (x2), Oregon
Four-star PF Tyler McKinley (All Ohio 17u)
Head Coaches: Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Chris Holtmann (Ohio State)
Assistants: South Carolina
16u Team CP3 vs. Florida Rebels
Four-star SF Marcus Allen, Four-star PG Bishop Boswell, Four-star SG Drake Powell, Three-star F Maurio Hansen
Head Coaches: Kevin Keatts (NC State), Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Jim Laranagga (Miami), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Lamont Paris (South Carolina), Greg McDermott (Creighton), Mike Young (Virginia Tech), Earl Grant (Boston College), Johnny Dawkins (UCF), Drew Valentine (Loyola-Chicago)
Assistants: Florida State (x2), North Carolina (x2), Purdue, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Texas Tech, Marquette, Virginia
Four-star SF Liam McNeeley (Drive Nation 17u)
Head Coaches: Brad Underwood (Illinois), Chris Beard (Texas), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Jamie Dixon (TCU), Mike Boynton (Oklahoma State), Brad Brownell (Clemson), Mark Fox (California), Matt McMahon (LSU), Kevin Keatts (NC State), Kyle Neptune (Villanova), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), Chris Mooney (Richmond), Mike Brey (Notre Dame), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State), Isaac Brown (WIchita State)
Four-star SF Cody Williams (Vegas Elite 17u)
Head Coaches: Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Matt McMahon (LSC), Jamie Dixon (TCU), Steve Prohm (Murray State), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), Mark Fox (Cal), Jerod Haase (Stanford), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State)
Assistants: Tennessee, UCLA, Nevada, Utah, Southern Cal, Kansas, Michigan, Grand Canyon
