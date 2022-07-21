WATCH: Dallas Cowboys reveal classic helmets for Thanksgiving Day game

@dallascowboys | Twitter

There aren’t many sports pairings with holidays more quintessential than the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Along with the Detroit Lions, ‘America’s Team’ is a staple on the NFL’s schedule for Turkey Day.

Ahead of their 2022 Thanksgiving, divisional matchup with the New York Giants, Dallas announced their look for the game. The Cowboys are throwing it back to a classic helmet they’ll rock for the holiday game.

The NFL allowed the alternate helmet as part of an updated policy that permits teams to wear a secondary helmet. The Cowboys will pair the helmet with their navy jersey and white pants to complete the definitive look of Dallas’ franchise.

This isn’t the first time Dallas has paid homage to the original uniform as they wore similar combos on Thanksgiving from 2004 to 2012. At this point, the only game the team has it slated to be worn in is during the Thanksgiving game on November 24th.

Tony Romo reacts to massive Troy Aikman Monday Night Football contract

Tony Romo gave his opinion on the recent broadcasting contract signed by fellow Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman with ESPN. Aikman and Joe Buck recently signed five-year deals with the sports giant. Aikman’s deal will reportedly earn him $92.5 million according to a report from the New York Post.

Aikman’s nearly $100 million deal drew plenty of attention after his separation from Fox after 20 years with them. His new contract with ESPN will make him and Buck the new voice of the premier Monday Night Football broadcast. His pay will be in line with another Dallas Cowboys quarterback who is a household name.

Romo signed a ten-year contract in 2020 worth $180 million to call football games for CBS alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. If the terms of Aikman’s deal are accurate, he will be making $18.5 million a year, something that Romo is supportive of.

“I think everyone in the industry supports each other,” Romo told The Big Lead. “I mean for us, any time somebody makes money, it’s a good thing. It’s like players: everyone thinks they’re going to be upset, it’s like, well, when somebody makes more money, that’s helping out everybody else. And so, I think it’s well-deserved.

“I think there’s a lot of talented play-by-play and analysts out there. Troy and Joe, I’m really happy for them. I think that’s well-deserved and I think that’s a good thing, you know, for the whole industry.”