Mason City, IA

Road closures announced for RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City next Wednesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is next Wednesday and the City of Mason City has announced road closures for the event. Street closures and one-way traffic designations will be in place between 1:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday in certain locations according to Lindsey James of Visit Mason...

Mason City council approves first round of grants to help with fire suppression system portions of building renovations

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week handed out the first five grants to help developers with the costs of installing a fire suppression system in buildings for commercial or residential use. The program is being funded by a share of the city’s federal pandemic relief funds to help renovation projects that have stalled or been prevented by the cost of making older buildings conform to modern fire codes.
Two separate accidents kill Clear Lake woman, Fertile men on Friday

GARNER — Two separate accidents on Friday has resulted in the deaths of three north-central Iowans:. == A Clear Lake woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at about 3:20 PM at 190th Street and US Highway 69 south of Garner. 79-year-old Sharon Schneider of Clear Lake was traveling northbound when a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Kaden Buckley of Ventura failed to stop at the stop sign while traveling eastbound. It entered the intersection and struck Schneider’s vehicle broadside. Schneider sustained fatal injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the edge of Parkersburg on Friday night, according to officials. At around 8:32 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 14 and Iowa Highway 57 on the east side of Parkersburg. Troopers believe that a 2019 Chevy Suburban was stopped at the intersection on northbound Highway 14 when a 2013 Ford Fusion allegedly rear-ended the SUV. The force of the impact was strong enough to push the Suburban across the intersection into the north side of Highway 57.
2 from Fertile killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Paul N. S. Swann, 31 of Fertile, was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when went out of control and rolled.
3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
Fundraiser for child who survived deadly Iowa state park shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Family and friends are leaning on eachother to support a nine-year-old Iowa boy who survived a deadly shooting that killed both of his parents and younger sister on Friday at Maquoketa State Park. Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, […]
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
Two W’bago churches cease having services

A shrinking population has had a negative effect on many establishments in rural America. Faribault County and its churches are not immune to the situation. Recently, two churches in Winnebago, First United Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, have announced major changes for their congregations. For First United...
Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
Positive bird flu milestone for Iowa

DES MOINES — The last quarantine associated with a bird flu outbreak at a commercial flock has been lifted. “This is good news,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig told Radio Iowa. “It’s a milestone day.”. Quarantines were issued to bar poultry and eggs from being shipped...
