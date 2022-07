Qualifying homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebates of up to $975 as part of the state's property tax/rent rebate program, the Department of Revenue announced. An estimated $121.7 million will be distributed to homeowners across the Keystone State, targeting homeowners who are older, have a disability, or are renting property, per the department. The application deadline for the program has been extended until Dec. 31, 2021, and rebate distribution was permitted to begin on July 1.

