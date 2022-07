POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people turned out this weekend for the Second Annual Pacific Islanders Culture Day in Pocahontas. For the second year in a row, the streets around the Randolph County Courthouse Square shut down to celebrate the lives and culture of those who have moved from the Pacific Islands to work in the local factories.

POCAHONTAS, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO