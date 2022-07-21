16-Year-Old Boy on Life Support After Being Shot in the Head in National City

Police at the intersection where the boy was shot. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 16-year-old boy who was found with a gunshot wound to his head is on life support, National City Police reported Thursday.

Police officers located the boy near intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving calls about shots fired.

“Medics arrived and the victim was immediately taken to a local trauma center where he is currently on life support,” Sgt. Vincent Fernando said. “His injury is considered non-survivable.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Detectives said multiple shots were fired and three suspects left the scene running east on East 16th Street.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.