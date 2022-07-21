ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

16-Year-Old Boy on Life Support After Being Shot in the Head in National City

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDTyO_0gnp5yMf00
Police at the intersection where the boy was shot. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 16-year-old boy who was found with a gunshot wound to his head is on life support, National City Police reported Thursday.

Police officers located the boy near intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving calls about shots fired.

“Medics arrived and the victim was immediately taken to a local trauma center where he is currently on life support,” Sgt. Vincent Fernando said. “His injury is considered non-survivable.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Detectives said multiple shots were fired and three suspects left the scene running east on East 16th Street.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Comments / 19

Michelle Caliver
3d ago

I hope they catch the shooter's. so sad this young man is fighting for his life 😢. I just wanted to send prayers to him and his family God bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Three Men Shot During Party in Ridgeview-Webster

Three men were shot and wounded on the front lawn of a home in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood, police said Sunday. The shootings happened at 10:41 p.m. Saturday during a party in the 4800 block of Beech Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Several attendees heard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police K-9 Officer Recovering After Being Stabbed With Screwdriver

A K-9 police service dog is recovering after being stabbed while in pursuit of a wanted violent felon. San Diego police officers spent almost two hours on Friday trying to apprehend the suspect, according to K-9 handler and officer Jonathan Wiese. He managed to evade police by running into the bed of the San Diego River, often wading in the water. It ended without anyone seriously hurt, in part thanks to 6 year-old German Shepherd Karson, the K-9 officer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#National City Police#City News Service#Onscene
FOX 5 San Diego

Police arrest man suspected in 2019 homicide

SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest had been made in connection to a 2019 homicide. Arturo Chiquete, 32, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful use of a firearm for the death of 37-year-old Dustin Birdwell, according to an SDPD news release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Driver killed in vehicle collision with parked SUV

El Cajon, CA–A 38-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into an unoccupied parked SUV Friday evening in El Cajon, authorities said. El Cajon police responded to a report at 7:23 p.m. of a vehicle collision in the 900 block of Broadway. Upon arrival, officers found a black...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN DIES AFTER COLLISION IN EL CAJON

July 23, 2022 (El Cajon) – The driver of a black 2012 Toyota Prius has died after the vehicle struck a parked SUV. The man, 38, was transported by paramedics to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The collision occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. last night in...
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old man lost his life and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Friday in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road at about 7:15 p.m. on reports of a car crash [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy