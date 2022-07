NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With times of 4.14, 4.86, and 4.79 Stapleton athlete and steer wrestler Coy Johnston is the NHSRA 2022 World Steer Wrestling Champion. It was a great showing for steer wrestling from Nebraska athletes. Johnston is joined by Nebraska’s Taydon Gorsuch of Gering, Wyatt Reichenbert of Harrisburg, Beau Wiebelhause of Springview, and Dane Pokorny of Stapleton as the state’s best steer wrestlers. Johnston, however, just also happens to be the best overall.

