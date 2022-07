Authorities identified 39-year-old Alexander Reyes Ramirez, of Yakima, as the man who suffered injuries following a rollover crash late Thursday night in Okanogan County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on US 97, several miles south of Riverside at approximately 10:45pm. The preliminary reports showed that Alexander Reyes Ramirez was southbound on US 97 when his 1997 Chevy S-10 pickup truck drifted off the roadway, struck a ditch and flipped onto its side.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO