Remade By God

MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) — The City of Mesquite Leisure Services Department New student registrations will begin June 1, 2022, for the Sunshine Academy pre-school classes for 3 to 5-year-olds by The Leisure Services Department. New student enrollment will begin July 1 – July 31, 2020 (deadline), any new students looking to participate after the deadline will need to speak with Janeece Noel and depend on availability, Sunshine Academy Lead Instructor for enrollment, 702-346-8732 ext. 4013 or jnoel@mesquitenv.gov. The open house for parents is schedule for August 13, 2020 (Thursday). School will begin August 17, 2020.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO