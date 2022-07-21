ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Remade By God

By mlnbbm
Mesquite Local News
 3 days ago

I remember the opening sequence to the Six Million Dollar Man. It said, “Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better, stronger, faster.”. To be remade is to make something over again, to give something a complete overhaul,...

Mesquite Local News

AFTER SCHOOL SAFEKEY PROGRAM

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department along with VVES will begin the school year August 5th and the Safekey program will be here for you and your students, with activities from 3:15pm – 6:15pm daily when school is in session. Safekey is an after school supervised recreational enrichment program for children K-5th grade, designed to meet the needs of the working parents.
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Curative Provides Testing for COVID – 19

COVID-19 testing and public health service startup at https://curative.com/. Curative has deployed a testing site in Mesquite with up to 180 tests available per day. The site is located at The Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 North Yucca Street and offers a simple testing option with results delivered 1-2 days upon receipt at Curative’s labs. There’s no out-of-pocket cost to patients.
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Sunshine Academy Pre-School New Student Enrollment

MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) — The City of Mesquite Leisure Services Department New student registrations will begin June 1, 2022, for the Sunshine Academy pre-school classes for 3 to 5-year-olds by The Leisure Services Department. New student enrollment will begin July 1 – July 31, 2020 (deadline), any new students looking to participate after the deadline will need to speak with Janeece Noel and depend on availability, Sunshine Academy Lead Instructor for enrollment, 702-346-8732 ext. 4013 or jnoel@mesquitenv.gov. The open house for parents is schedule for August 13, 2020 (Thursday). School will begin August 17, 2020.
MESQUITE, NV

