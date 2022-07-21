ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Home cooking with the chef behind Eliza and JED’s Local

By MAGGIE HEYN RICHARDSON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning two popular Baton Rouge restaurants doesn’t stop chef Russell Davis from taking time to cook dinner for his family. Three or four nights a week, you can find him peering into his home fridge or kitchen garden and concocting spontaneous meals for his wife, Sally, and their two teenagers, Charlotte...

