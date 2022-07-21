The Largest Aquarium Event in the U.S. is Coming to Texas Next Month
By Emily Claire
FMX 94.5
3 days ago
Calling all aquarium hobbyists and fish lovers, this year’s Aquashella will take place at the Dallas Market Hall on August 6 and 7, 2022. Aquashella is the largest aquarium event in America that features freshwater and saltwater fish, alongside reptiles and aquatic art. This is your chance to see a huge...
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
Texans have noticed that, as of lately, Topo Chico—the state's favorite drink and a staple during the hot summer months—has been hard to find in grocery stores across Texas. Topo Chico, sourced and bottled in Mexico but owned by Coca-Cola, is ubiquitous in the Southern state, and the...
Being land-locked no longer means bad seafood. In fact, the once-detrimental geographical situation forever changed once Dallas restaurants started flying in their fish and shellfish. It’s so common now that just last weekend we were stuck in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines between an emotional support octopus and a crate of lobsters getting rowdy on in-flight ranch waters. You can buddy up to equally fresh seafood at our city’s best sushi spots, but you’ll find a boatload of superb seafood at places ranging from casual fish shacks and charming bistros to elegant steakhouses and fine-dining establishments all across North Texas. So, next time your food cravings lean toward the deep blue depths, head to one of these 16 spots with bounties that would make Poseidon jealous.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's an old trend that now has renewed interest, called cash stuffing. It's going viral thanks to younger generations looking for creative ways to budget during inflation. What cash stuffing entails is putting cash into separate envelopes labeled for specific needs such as gas, groceries or rent in order to budget easier. Texas resident Jasmine Taylor posts TikTok videos sharing how she saves money using the method."I started sharing it and it just took off," said Taylor. She started doing this around her 30th birthday as the bills stacked up and needed a solution."I personally use what I call a...
Growing up on the East Coast, Charlie Green wanted to bring an exceptional pizza product from New York City to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. After sampling dozens of pizzas, he met Sal Vatore Olivella, a fifth-generation pizza maker from one of the oldest families in Naples, Italy. “The family was...
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker was once a "partner" and "spokesman" for a subsidiary of an energy company, Just Energy, which was repeatedly targeted by states' attorneys general and utility agencies over allegedly deceptive practices.
David Schechter spent the majority of his career at WFAA and not only brought detailed coverage of latest happenings to Dallas residents, he also produced award-winning segments. Now the veteran journalist is stepping back from broadcast home of 16 years. David Schechter announced he is leaving WFAA in July 2022. Naturally his longtime viewers want to know why the host of Verify Road Trip is leaving the station and where is he going next. The burning question is if his new job would take him away from Dallas. Here’s what David Schechter said about leaving WFAA.
The Austin Public Library alongside side the largest independent book store in Texas sponsors a forum called “Banned Camp” for students who want to read books that have been outlawed by school officials. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited the camp and spoke to Austin's youth about how many of the banned books center around race and human sexuality. July 21, 2022.
Samsung is weighing another massive investment in Central Texas just months after announcing that it will build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor. Documents filed with the state show that the tech giant is considering 11 chipmaking facilities in the Austin area that it’d build over the next two decades. It’s an investment that would amount to $192.1 billion and bring more than 10,000 jobs. While most of the facilities would be in Taylor, two would be in Austin, where Samsung has operated since 1997 in the company’s largest facility outside of its headquarter in South Korea. The two new Austin fabs would bring about 1,800 new jobs and take up $24.5 billion of Samsung’s investment. The nine Taylor plants, meanwhile, would drive 8,200 jobs and be a $167.6 billion investment for Samsung.
The vehicles will land in 100 cities by the end of 2022. Amazon has officially announced the rollout of its electric delivery vehicles. The cars will be provided by manufacturer Rivian. The vehicles will first roll out in cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle,...
