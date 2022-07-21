The Largest Aquarium Event in the U.S. is Coming to Texas Next Month

Samsung is weighing another massive investment in Central Texas just months after announcing that it will build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor. Documents filed with the state show that the tech giant is considering 11 chipmaking facilities in the Austin area that it’d build over the next two decades. It’s an investment that would amount to $192.1 billion and bring more than 10,000 jobs. While most of the facilities would be in Taylor, two would be in Austin, where Samsung has operated since 1997 in the company’s largest facility outside of its headquarter in South Korea. The two new Austin fabs would bring about 1,800 new jobs and take up $24.5 billion of Samsung’s investment. The nine Taylor plants, meanwhile, would drive 8,200 jobs and be a $167.6 billion investment for Samsung.

3 DAYS AGO