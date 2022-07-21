Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

JSO logo JSO logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of its employees has been arrested.

Corrections Officer Brandon Freeman was arrested for battery and improper exhibition of a firearm, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said.

JSO’s Integrity Unit was notified on Sunday about an incident involving Freeman that happened on the Northside by a boat ramp and some sort of fight happened there, Burgos said.

Freeman has been with JSO for five years. The charges he’s facing are first-class misdemeanors, Burgos said.

Not counting this latest arrest, 9 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police and corrections officers are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges after being arrested in 2022.

