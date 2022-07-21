Readers capture rare cloud formations over Richland and Ashland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of about 9 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 1,034 customers in Franklin County, 903 customers in Athens County and 2,099 customers in Delaware County.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A line of gusty thunderstorms rolled through central and southeast Ohio Wednesday night, with winds gusting to 40 mph, and a dramatic lightning display described as strobe lights. Clusters of severe storms that developed over north-central Ohio in the early evening triggered tornado warnings in eastern...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night. The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.
MANSFIELD -- A busy weather week has extended into the weekend in Richland County. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 2 p.m. for a large chunk of northern Ohio, including Richland County. Support Our Journalism. Be the wind in our sails....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio shared pictures of mammatus clouds Wednesday night. Some described them as “hanging clouds” or “pockets.” One viewer even said “ive never seen anything like this....”. There was enough fascination out there that we decided to...
CLEVELAND — There is finally some calm across Northeast Ohio following severe weather on Wednesday that included a pair of tornado warnings. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There was a tornado warning for parts...
SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of trees down again in southern Wayne and northern Holmes Counties during the night. But there were no reports of building damage or injuries from Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. No word on state roads being closed at this time, but...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barn built nearly 150 years ago was destroyed in an instant as an intense wave of weather moved through part of Northeast Ohio on Wednesday evening. 19 News crews have been in the Shreve area, near Wooster, and in Wayne County looking for damage since the storm passed through.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance is rolling through the area this morning. A stray shower or storm with it, otherwise we are going with a partly cloudy sky today. The warm and humid pattern continues. High temperatures today in the 80s to around 90 degrees. A dissipating rain and...
Effective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Mahoning; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Stark; Tuscarawas; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 490 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON MAHONING MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY STARK TUSCARAWAS WASHINGTON WAYNE
(WJW) – Thousands of residents were without power as severe weather swept across Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, most of the outages were restored with fewer than 1,000 customers still without power, according to FirstEnergy. Less than 200 customers are without power in Cuyahoga and Portage Counties;...
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wayne and Holmes counties Wednesday night. The survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 105 mph near Shreve, Ohio in Wayne and Holmes County (near the county line). The tornado was on the ground for 2.24 miles from 8:55 pm until 8:59 pm with a max width path of 100 yards.
