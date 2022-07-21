ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Readers capture rare cloud formations over Richland and Ashland

By David Yoder, Advertising, Marketing
ashlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur readers are an incredible bunch. When...

www.ashlandsource.com

Comments / 0

 

NBC4 Columbus

Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP Ohio restoring power to customers after storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of about 9 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 1,034 customers in Franklin County, 903 customers in Athens County and 2,099 customers in Delaware County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

NWS: Tornado Did 2 Miles in Barn Damage Along Wayne/Holmes Line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night. The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
County
Richland County, OH
City
Ashland, OH
richlandsource.com

It's back! NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Richland County

MANSFIELD -- A busy weather week has extended into the weekend in Richland County. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 2 p.m. for a large chunk of northern Ohio, including Richland County. Support Our Journalism. Be the wind in our sails....
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield author celebrates first print publication

MANSFIELD – The words that filled endless pages of childhood journals, unfinished novels and notes on Caity Neuberger’s phone culminated earlier this month in her first print publication in Bella Grace magazine. “I have been writing my whole life,” Neuberger said. “I just have always loved words and...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Severe Storm Impact: More Downed Trees in Wayne, Holmes

SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of trees down again in southern Wayne and northern Holmes Counties during the night. But there were no reports of building damage or injuries from Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. No word on state roads being closed at this time, but...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

1909 fire’s fingerprint remains in downtown Utica

UTICA -- Have you ever noticed while driving through Utica, that a chunk of its downtown is missing?. While many old buildings remain, there is a section on the east side of Main Street that lacks the older buildings. I noticed it in the past without really thinking about it too much until I bumped into an old postcard that explains it.
UTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: What is the status of Middle Park in Mansfield?

This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Scenes from a walk through Middle Park. Photos taken Friday during a walk through Mansfield's Middle Park.
MANSFIELD, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Mahoning; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Stark; Tuscarawas; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 490 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON MAHONING MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY STARK TUSCARAWAS WASHINGTON WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

A Must for Architecture Lovers: Levi Scofield Road Trip in Ohio

I may be biased, but Ohio is a pretty great state for road trips. I’ve taken so many over the years; as a family, with my husband, and with friends. My new favorite road trip in Ohio has an architectural flair. If you are a fan of architecture, you’ll...
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

EF-1 tornado touches down in Wayne, Holmes counties Wednesday night

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wayne and Holmes counties Wednesday night. The survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 105 mph near Shreve, Ohio in Wayne and Holmes County (near the county line). The tornado was on the ground for 2.24 miles from 8:55 pm until 8:59 pm with a max width path of 100 yards.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH

