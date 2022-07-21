Wilber residents work to bring brewery back to town
By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
5 days ago
Wilber once had a thriving brewery that brewed Czech beer for a couple of decades before it burned down after a lightning strike in 1918. Now, more than a century later, the town known as the Czech capital of the U.S. is on the cusp of bringing back that brewing...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are predicted to soar to 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, which rarely sees such scorching weather. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. “With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said in a statement. As the northwestern U.S. heated up, the hot spell on the East Coast appeared to have broken, with few areas east of the Mississippi River under heat advisories on Tuesday.
