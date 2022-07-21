ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wilber residents work to bring brewery back to town

By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 5 days ago

Wilber once had a thriving brewery that brewed Czech beer for a couple of decades before it burned down after a lightning strike in 1918. Now, more than a century later, the town known as the Czech capital of the U.S. is on the cusp of bringing back that brewing...

www.doniphanherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Northwestern US set for its hottest day of long heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are predicted to soar to 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, which rarely sees such scorching weather. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. “With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said in a statement. As the northwestern U.S. heated up, the hot spell on the East Coast appeared to have broken, with few areas east of the Mississippi River under heat advisories on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy