A 6-Year-Old St. Louis Boy Has Drowned at a Missouri Summer Camp

This is sad on so many levels. A St. Louis man has died while taking a hike in the Badlands of South Dakota that was part of a challenge offered on social media. I've seen this tragic news shared by several media outlets including KY3, Mitchell Republic and KVEN. They all confirm that a 22-year-old St. Louis man was hiking in the Badlands on a trail that was featured on a social media challenge. The trail was unmarked which led him and the person hiking with him to run out of water. KSDK reports that he ran out of water and collapsed, dying of exposure and dehydration.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO