ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is taking after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2s7T_0gnodabR00

(NEXSTAR) – The White House confirmed on Thursday that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 . While he is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden is taking Paxlovid.

But what is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the pill in December, making it the first approved for use against COVID-19 in the U.S. It’s intended to reduce the severity of COVID symptoms.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The pill is available by prescription, and the FDA recently authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe it to eligible patients. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the move “could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible.” Previously, only doctors could prescribe the pill.

Paxlovid must be taken within five days after COVID symptoms begin, according to the FDA .

Currently, the antiviral pill is only authorized to treat patients 12 years old and older who weigh at least 88 pounds after they test positive for COVID. Paxlovid can be used in patients with mild to moderate COVID that are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID, which could lead to hospitalization or death.

This includes older people – Biden is 79 – and those with health issues like heart disease, obesity, cancer, or diabetes.

Paxlovid is given as three tablets: two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet. The nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein, which stops the virus from replicating, and the ritonavir, which slows the breakdown of the nirmatrelvir, the FDA explains . The three tablets are taken together twice a day for five days.

Paxlovid isn’t approved to prevent a person from getting COVID, or in place of getting a vaccine.

Why it feels like practically everyone has COVID right now

The U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, took Paxlovid last month after testing positive for COVID. He later said he had a recurrence of symptoms after taking the antiviral pill .

While speaking at a global health forum, Fauci said he tested negative for COVID for three consecutive days after finishing his five-day Paxlovid series. On the fourth day, though, Fauci said he tested positive and began having worsening symptoms.

He referred to it as “ Paxlovid rebound ,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged may happen. The agency issued an advisory in May that patients may again have symptoms and a positive COVID test within two to eight days of finishing their Paxlovid series.

Fauci ultimately did a second round of Paxlovid, which the CDC has not determined to be necessary if patients experience a rebound of symptoms. Instead, experiencing symptoms after taking the pill “may be part of the natural history” of the virus.

Biden is now the second president to test positive for COVID. Former President Trump contracted the virus in October 2020 and was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Melanie Vásquez Russell and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it’s believed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
YourErie

Congressman Mike Kelly condemns Erie Reader op-ed; author stands by editorial

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Representative Mike Kelly held a news conference Friday morning to address an article from the Erie Reader that suggested Kelly received a pardon from former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. Congressman Mike Kelly said he has never been on a pardon list. Nevertheless, the Erie County Democratic Chair stands by his […]
YourErie

PSP trooper allegedly drove patrol car into horse multiple times

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper has been charged for an alleged on-duty animal cruelty incident that saw the trooper driving a patrol vehicle into a horse multiple times. According to a PSP report, the PSP Internal Affairs Division filed the criminal complaint against Corporal Michael Perillo. The complaint alleges that Perillo was responding […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pill#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
YourErie

Risk of Severe Weather This Afternoon and Evening

A warm and unstable air mass is in place for the region today. In the meantime, strong lift and instability will arrive in the region later this afternoon into the evening. This will set up the potential for strong and severe storms. While there could be some storms earlier in the day, the best chance for severe weather is between 4 p.m. and midnight tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Body of missing fishing boat captain recovered from Lake Erie

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended after more than two weeks. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered. The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York. That’s about 50 miles from Ripley, […]
COUDERSPORT, PA
YourErie

The latest storm update for July 24

According to our team of meteorologists, the storms will continue to fire well south and East of Erie. The severe threat has lowered for the time being. Continue to keep an eye out for isolated strong storms that could redevelop through the late evening, but at the time there is no immediate concern. We have […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
YourErie

Public cooperation plays key role in Millcreek drug bust

Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Sunday morning multi-vehicle accident

City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning. According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local organization warns about scam using its name

A local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors, using its name. The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) is being contacted by vendors asking if they are still holding their event in the park. The problem? There is no event. Vendors that have paid to participate say the scammer is requesting money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy