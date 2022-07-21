ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago
Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

According to USA Today the White House has been taking extra steps to protect Biden from the virus, as multiple staff members have recently been stricken by it.

The 79-year-old president made health news yesterday as well after a video made rounds online of Biden appearing to announce that he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Biden was speaking at a former coal mine plant in Massachusetts about climate change. The White House later clarified that he was referring to skin cancer treatment he had undergone before assuming his role as POTUS.

We’ll have more details as they emerge.

President Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

