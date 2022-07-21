Police Investigating Wake Forest Child Care Center After Accusations of Mistreatment

WAKE FOREST, N,C, (WTVD) -- A parent has filed a report with the Wake Forest Police Department alleging child abuse stemming from incidents at a Wake Forest daycare facility. The report, filed Tuesday, centers around the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy in Wake Forest. The facility has cameras in the classroom and elsewhere in the complex, which parents have access to view live. In separate videos captured by parents, shared online and directly with ABC11, a worker is seen acting aggressively with children. One clip shows the worker knocking over a child with her leg, and then forcefully picking the child up. A different clip shows a worker pushing a child in a seat toward the table.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO