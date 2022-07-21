ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

'The Music Man' coming to Le Mars' Postal Playhouse

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE MARS, Iowa -- There's trouble in River City and it may be spreading to the Ice Cream Capital of the World as well. The Le Mars Community Theatre will present "The Music Man" at...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEM

Friday News – July 22, 2022

That delicious Lally’s Barbeque Sauce is once again hitting the retail shelves. Tom Mullally says this savory sauce uses the same recipe used at the restaurant, a family recipe passed down for years. Sales representative, Lori Westhoff says you can not only buy the barbeque sauce at Lally’s Eastside...
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Lally’s BBQ is Back

That delicious Lally’s Barbeque Sauce is once again hitting the retail shelves. Tom Mullally says this savory sauce uses the same recipe used at the restaurant, a family recipe passed down for years. Sales representative, Lori Westhoff says you can not only buy the barbeque sauce at Lally’s Eastside...
LE MARS, IA
1011now.com

Low ceilings and great memories at South Sioux City B&B

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something different when it comes to your overnight accommodations or a place to spend the weekend, you might consider The Covington Cottage. We recently talked with Darwin Knecht, who is the owner of the bed and breakfast, and he built it...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Le Mars, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Sioux City Journal

East High School graduate named 2023 River-Cade Queen

SIOUX CITY – Natalie Cloud was named the 2023 “Queen of the River” during the River-Cade Royalty announcement at the Marriott Terrace Ballroom on Saturday. Cloud graduated from Sioux City East High School in 2021 and is currently majoring in Elementary Education at Morningside University. She also plays on the Morningside women’s soccer team and is a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cloud has volunteered at Greek Fest, Nativity confirmation, and the South Sioux City Diablos Soccer Tournament. As a part of River-Cade Royalty, Cloud plans to “have fun with other young adults, gain confidence and network toward the benefit of her future career," according to her bio.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Saturday News – July 23, 2022

Meet Crystal McHugh. Crystal is the new Plymouth County Mental Health Coordinator and General Relief Director. She had been with the Area Education Agency and prior to that was a school counselor at Sacred Heart in Sioux City. She holds a Masters in school counseling. She says her new dual position involves helping individuals with things like rental assistance and coordinating services and funding for individuals through Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $468,800

Whispering Creek/Eagle Ridge new construction Townhome has a modern design with an open concept. The new development cul de sac is located on the front 9 of the Whispering Creek golf course and commonly known as Eagle Ridge and is located adjacent to hole 7 fairway. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, and double sinks with quartz countertops. Living room/kitchen features beautiful gas fireplace, hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry includes plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the large 3 car garage. The dining area spills out into a covered deck to incorporate outdoor living with views of the prairie giving it that country feel. The kitchen modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, gas range and stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to living space. The modern finishes in the walkout basement continue and adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, full bath and a finished bonus room. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, garage water apron, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and professional landscaping including a firepit. No HOA fees. Eagle Ridge Covenants. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Disclosure: Sellers general related to listing agent. Buyer or buyers agent to confirm measurements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed West

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Willson
Sioux City Journal

2022 RAGBRAI Expo brings foam, salt tabs and tens of thousands of cyclists to Sergeant Bluff

For the entirety of Saturday, Sergeant Bluff was the center of attention in Iowa. Tens of thousands of cyclists, hundreds of support team members and dozens of vendors descended on the town of 4,901 for the 49th edition of RAGBRAI. Though the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa wouldn't "officially" begin until Sunday at dawn, crowds came motoring on in in their buses and vans to get set up and to scope out the "Day 0" Expo.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bulletin Board

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Touchstone Healthcare parking lot

Last of residents at Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community have been transferred out. On July 8, the Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) received word that Touchstone wouldn't be able to continue operations after July 15. Woodbury County District Court found there to be an emergency which "presents an imminent danger to the residents."
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Music Man#Actor#Performing#Musical Theater#First St N E
Sioux City Journal

Spencer to host Iowa American Legion to host state baseball tournament

For some area high school baseball players, their season isn’t quite over yet. Several area high school baseball players will compete in the 2022 Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament, which will be held Sunday in Spencer’s Cardinal Field. Admission is free for fans who want to go...
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community sees last residents transferred out

SIOUX CITY — There are no longer any residents living in the Touchstone Healthcare Community facilities at 1800 Indian Hills Drive. According to Stefanie Bond, a communications director for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the last occupant was moved out of Touchstone on Thursday as Accura HealthCare oversaw the process.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Fair Confirms “Special Days” in 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair has announced the return of some featured days, and the addition of a new one for 2022. Tuesday, September 13th will be FFA Day, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions. The day will include a college fair with eight institutions, a key note from former National FFA Officer Jason Wetzler, and other leadership workshops.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

Thursday News – July 21, 2022

The Pond Improvement Project continues at Hillview Recreation Area just west of Hinton. Plymouth County County Engineer Tom Rohe says dredging is underway…….. Rohe says no recreational activities, including fishing and swimming, are allowed in or near the pond while this project is under way. He says that the dredging should improve the water quality.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy