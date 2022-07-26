How to play MultiVersus 1v1

MultiVersus 1v1 is a very easy thing to set up once you know how, allowing players to fight solo rather than in teams. Admittedly, Multiversus as a whole tends to focus on team fights - hence the existence of support characters - but there's nothing stopping you from battling players 1 on 1 and trying out a whole new kind of meta. We'll explain how to player Multiversus 1v1 below, as well as some tips for those fighting alone.

How to play 1v1 in MultiVersus

(Image: © Warner Bros)

To play MultiVersus 1v1, players need to simply do the following:

1. From the main menu, press the main "Play" button

2. Go into the tab "Online"

3. Head into the secondary tab "Normal"

4. Select "1 vs 1" on the right (marked by a yellow tick on the top-right of the image)

5. Deselect "Teams"

6. When you hit "Confirm," you'll be put into any kind of match among the playlists you've selected.

This is the big issue - by not deselecting Teams, players can still get put into those matches - and because Teams is a much more popular playlist, you're far more likely to end up in those sorts of games, even though it's given no more prominence in the UI.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

So in brief, it's simply a matter of selecting 1 vs 1 from the Normal Playlists, and making sure that you deselect the Teams option before confirming, which'll allow you to play 1v1 without issue.

Speaking of which, when picking MultiVersus characters for teams, it's best to pick a Hybrid character and somebody with a bit of versatility - an all-rounder, so to speak. Superman, Shaggy, Jake, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are all powerful options, as they're characters who can work well on their own. You also want to consider carefully the best perks in MultiVersus - the perks and powers that work well for teams don't necessarily work as well when it comes to solo battles.

Speaking of which, supporting roles like Reindog and Steven Universe might struggle with no allies to support (or give a MultiVersus Toast to afterwards). We also don't necessarily recommend ranged characters like Bugs Bunny, who often rely on a partner to draw aggro while they fire shots from a safe distance. If you do play such a character, you either want to go so aggressive that the opponent can't hit you back, or spend half the game playing evasion to stay out of their way.

