Idaho Falls, ID

Deputies apprehend Idaho Falls IDOC facility walkaway

By Idaho Department of Correction news release
 3 days ago
Bonneville County Deputies located Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) Re-Entry Center walk away inmate Tyrel Steven Petersen Wednesday afternoon after a short foot pursuit. After Petersen walked away from the Re-Entry Center in Idaho Falls Wednesday morning dispatch received a report just before 1pm that he was seen walking on S. Holmes south of 49th S. A Deputy checking the area located Petersen walking on S. 1st E. south of 97th S. and approached him.

Petersen gave a false name to the Deputy, but fled on foot after realizing the Deputy knew he was not telling the truth. The Deputy gave chase and attempted to deploy his Taser as Petersen fled across fences, a ditch, and through a hay field but was unsuccessful. After a short distance, the Deputy caught up to Petersen and was able to take him into custody.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

