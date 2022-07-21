Sam LaPorta’s accolades continue as the Iowa standout is named a top-10 TE nationally

An Iowa Hawkeyes tight end tabbed as one of the best in the country? Is this a broken record repeating the same thing? Could be. Or, it is just Sam LaPorta coming into his own as the Hawkeyes continue to churn out tight ends better than any program in the entire country.

This time LaPorta finds himself listed as a top-10 tight end in college football by Pro Football Focus entering the 2022 college football season.

This is no surprise whatsoever. Pro Football Focus named LaPorta one of their top 2023 NFL draft prospects . This is also on the heels of being named the No. 2 tight end prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, returning the most receiving yards by any Power Five tight end, and dominating the Big Ten in nearly every receiving statistical category for tight ends.

Along with LaPorta, just one fellow Big Ten tight end cracks this top ten list. That would be Erick All of the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6 according to PFF’s Anthony Treash. Another impressive note is that the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked tight ends, Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert.

LaPorta is a bit low on this list and realistically belongs in any top five after proving himself last year as the best tight end in one of the best conferences in college football. This list will likely correct itself and see another Iowa tight end ascend before making the jump to the NFL.

