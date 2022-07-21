ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen looking to help Iowa any way he can in 2022

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLZt6_0gnoUBPF00

Freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen spoke with Hawk Central and reporters about his transition to Iowa and Division I basketball. In his initial conversation since touching down in Iowa City, Bowen displayed a very team-first mindset that fits the Hawkeyes culture extremely well.

When prompted with the player who pushes him the most in practice, junior guard Tony Perkins came to mind.

“Tony’s aggressive, I’ll say that. I don’t think anybody pushes me around but Tony’s definitely aggressive,” Bowen said.

It isn’t just Perkins, though. The veteran leaders this offseason have made it a point to get the incoming freshman used to the physical play of Big Ten basketball.

“I think everybody’s got a little edge to them, so I’ll say everyone’s physical, especially with the freshmen trying to get us used to it. Especially when we get into playing these in-conference games for sure, these other hard-nosed schools that like to push you around. So, I think they’re helping us adjust to that really well,” Bowen said.

It is clear early on that the competition to replace longtime starter Jordan Bohannon at the guard position is a fierce one with multiple players pushing each other to get better and earn the spot. For Bowen, it’s all about doing whatever he can to help the team win games.

“Wherever coach needs me at for us to win, that’s what I’m going to play for sure. I compete every day, I show up to get better every day. He (guard Ahron Ulis) does the same, so wherever coach feels is best to have us both at to win, I think we’ll both be fine with,” Bowen said.

The former three-star recruit further illustrated his team-first mindset when talking about misconceptions with his game.

“I say that I’m a ball-dominant point guard. I can score, but I can pass the ball. So, I can do whatever the team needs me to do. I think people misunderstand a lot of scoring guards out there. They think they’re selfish, stuff like that. I feel that I get my teammates involved, but I can score when necessary as well,” Bowen said.

A lot of Iowa’s lineup looks to be pretty set heading into next season. While the Hawkeyes lose Keegan Murray, who was just recently named Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K23 Summer League, his twin brother Kris figures to take over his spot. Kris Murray tested out the NBA draft waters this summer, but, ultimately, made the decision to return to Iowa. Returning starter at forward Patrick McCaffrey is back as well and should be another key piece .

With a lot of experience in the locker room, Iowa is looking to once again contend for the Big Ten crown and hopefully make it further in the NCAA Tournament this year. There is a hole left at guard with the departure of Bohannon, though, a position many players on the roster can contribute at.

Previously mentioned Tony Perkins started 15 games last year, averaging 7.4 points per game. Sophomore Payton Sandfort is a player many in the industry are expecting to break out next season . Ahron Ulis also averaged around 14 minutes per game last year.

There are a lot of contenders for that starting spot, a lot of players with a solid background of work for Iowa. Bowen has a lot of talent as a scoring guard, and while he may not start year one, he can be a valuable contributor off the bench for Iowa with his team-first mindset. Look out for Bowen in the future, too.

Everything Iowa Hawkeyes' Fran McCaffery had to say in previewing his 2022-23 roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLuTX_0gnoUBPF00

