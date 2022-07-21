Attorneys seek to remove Upshur County district clerk from office

RUSK COUNTY — Danielle Harrison is working to become an Eagle Scout, but to do that she had to come up with a project. She saw there was a need for a K9 training course in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, right now, officers have to travel to Dallas at their own expense to train their K9s. That’s why Danielle Harrison chose to make one in Rusk County for her project. “I found out we don’t have training facility for police K9s in East Texas. So, I decided that I would just make one,” said Harrison, Eagle Scout candidate. “Since there isn’t anything like this, it’s going to be great especially to fill up training days. We have to do so much training every month and so this will be a good thing to add to our training. Some variety and also fun for the dogs too,” said Lucrecia Davidson, K9 officer. Officer Lucrecia Davidson said she heard about it from an East Texas K9 group, and traveled over an hour to show her support. “I just thought it was super cool that it was a female and of course that was like my number one. I want to come out and support any female that is trying to you know reach that next level,” said Davidson.

RUSK COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO