ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

Attorneys seek to remove Upshur County district clerk from office

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

GILMER – A petition has been submitted by attorneys David B. Griffith, Mathew Patton, and Brandon Win to remove Upshur County District Clerk...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktbb.com

Enforcing the Mass Gathering Act: Smith County Constable breaks down the law

EAST TEXAS — Smith County has seen a rash of trail ride shootings. Law enforcement broke down the expectations of Chapter 751 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, also known as The Mass Gathering Act in a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Constable Josh Joplin shared that just in the last two years alone, more people have lost their lives at the expense of these violations. “I’ve had people shot in the head at these trail rides, I’ve had people shot in the face, I’ve had people shot in the leg… I mean gunplay is a serious issue with this as well.” Constable Joplin said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Three Overton council members told to return following resignations

OVERTON – Three Overton City Council members who submitted resignation letters in May have been served restraining orders that require them to return to their positions until the spots can be filled. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The City of Overton filed temporary restraining orders against Josh Hill, Reggie Thompson, and Monty Ward last week, and said that two-thirds of the Council must be present to conduct business. The Overton City Council has just four members. Both Ward and Hill cited ethical issues with the Overton city government as part of their reasons to leave the council.
OVERTON, TX
ktbb.com

Eagle Scout candidate brings first East Texas K9 training course to Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY — Danielle Harrison is working to become an Eagle Scout, but to do that she had to come up with a project. She saw there was a need for a K9 training course in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, right now, officers have to travel to Dallas at their own expense to train their K9s. That’s why Danielle Harrison chose to make one in Rusk County for her project. “I found out we don’t have training facility for police K9s in East Texas. So, I decided that I would just make one,” said Harrison, Eagle Scout candidate. “Since there isn’t anything like this, it’s going to be great especially to fill up training days. We have to do so much training every month and so this will be a good thing to add to our training. Some variety and also fun for the dogs too,” said Lucrecia Davidson, K9 officer. Officer Lucrecia Davidson said she heard about it from an East Texas K9 group, and traveled over an hour to show her support. “I just thought it was super cool that it was a female and of course that was like my number one. I want to come out and support any female that is trying to you know reach that next level,” said Davidson.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested in fatal Longview shooting

LONGVIEW — A 23-year-old man was arrested after a man was fatally shot around 2:43 p.m. Thursday on Arthur Street in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, John Lee Smith of Longview was jailed and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond has been set at a combined $300,000. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Phillip Hudson, 31, of Longview, with what appeared to be multiple wounds, police said. Officials say he died from his injuries at a hospital.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Upshur County, TX
Upshur County, TX
Government
City
Gilmer, TX
ktbb.com

Five dead in Smith County wreck

SMITH COUNTY — Officials said five are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Smith County Road 48 and Highway 110 North caused traffic detours for hours. According to our news partner KETK, officials with DPS said the call came in around 5 a.m. Friday, and all passengers from both cars involved are dead. There were two passengers in a Chevy Tahoe and three in a Dodge Charger which caught fire at the scene. The Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road according to officials, but the exact speed was not immediately known.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy