Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy, an adaptation of the director’s favorite childhood book of the same name about a 13-year-old English girl coming of age in 1290 A.D., is set to have a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by the Girls star-creator from Karen Cushman’s historical coming-of-age novel, the film will hit cinemas on Sept. 23, ahead of an Amazon Prime Video debut on Oct. 7.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' to World Premiere at Toronto Film FestivalHarry Styles Starrer 'My Policeman' to World Premiere at Toronto Film FestivalViola Davis' 'The Woman King' to...

MOVIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO