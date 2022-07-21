ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HC4og_0gnoLDvE00

PARIS (AP) — Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behavior spotlighted at recent events.

Drivers were shocked at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago when fans used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia in the grandstands of the Red Bull Ring. F1 condemned the behavior hours before the start of the race and said it had discussed the problems with the race promoter; F1′s statement did not offer fans a mechanism to report problems during the race.

As the series shifted to the French Grand Prix, Perez and Hamilton were among the many drivers Thursday who insisted the poor behavior must be firmly addressed.

“Those fans don’t represent us as a sport, they don’t share our values and they’re not welcome here. As simple as that,” said Perez of Red Bull. “We should hopefully ban them for life, don’t welcome them again. I think a few fans shouldn’t even be allowed to embarrass our sport like that.”

Hamilton, who was jeered when he crashed his Mercedes during a practice in Austria, said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is working on a solution.

“We need to do more. I know Formula One and Stefano are really focused on doing more, and definitely taking it serious especially after the last race,” said Hamilton, who added the entire industry must do its part.

“Not only us, the sport, but (media) that are coming that write and report what is happening here. Your words are powerful and you have a responsibility also to the readers.”

F1 should “continue to take a stand” against such behavior, Hamilton added, and noted soccer has taken proactive measures. Soccer tries to combat crowd abuse by broadcasting anti-discrimination messages before matches.

“I think football has done some positive things, in terms of the announcements they made before,” Hamilton said. “Every team, every company here, can do more. There must be 1,000 partners within the F1 organization, or hundreds maybe, and it’s about accountability with all those.”

French driver Pierre Gasly agreed on life bans for those caught abusing others.

“What we saw last weekend is sad and I don’t think it represents the core value of our sport and the true fans,” Gasly said. “There should be accountability for such abuses. I think this goes back to education. It’s not like it’s happening every weekend, but these abuses should never happen on track and if you behave like that you should be banned.”

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel praised those who reported the abuse, which he believes has been prevalent for years but now brought to light by a social-media savvy younger fan base.

“I think there has been a shift in fan base. I think we can all see the excitement for Formula One, a younger audience on average coming to the track,” Vettel said. “I think the abuse has probably always been there. I don’t think at any time it is correct, but I think maybe you are starting to see a generation that actually stands up about it and makes a noise, and uses different platforms to communicate. It’s great to see people are having the courage to speak up.”

When asked if he thought the level of hostility could escalate, Vettel said it’s more a case of it coming to light more.

“I think the truth, unfortunately, is that probably it has been going for on a long time at all major sports events or big events,” the German driver said. “It’s more than about time that these things are changing, because there’s just no space for such things.”

Fans in Austria cheered Hamilton’s crash at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg — where sections of world champion Max Verstappen’s devoted “Orange Army” have their own grandstand. One week earlier, Verstappen and his Red Bull boss Christian Horner were booed by a pro-Hamilton crowd at Silverstone during the British GP.

Mick Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are 17 years apart and from different generations. But they agree on this: social media companies must do far better to eradicate the spread of abuse online that then swirls back at sporting events, and elsewhere.

“All kinds of abuses are not welcome. I think it’s not only us but also social media platforms that have to control that better, so there’s no space for that,” the 23-year-old Schumacher said. “Address is at soon as it happened. This is something which should be unacceptable anywhere, not only in our sport, but in society.

“We’re in 2022 and we still have those issues, so it’s definitely concerning.”

Alonso, a two-time F1 champion, agrees.

“This is a very good point (about) social media,” he said. “It’s not just drivers, promoters or teams, it’s between everyone to make this sport a better place.”

Aggressive fan behavior should not be so prevalent at the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet in southeastern France. The track is not a hotbed for fans of either Verstappen or Hamilton. But the Hungarian GP follows France, and last year Hamilton was jeered at the Hungaroring following a dramatic first-lap crash with Verstappen at Silverstone.

There is a midseason break following Hungary and the season resumes in Belgium and the Netherlands, races packed with Orange Army fans.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

Top 10 V6-Powered Cars Of All Time

Introduced by Lancia in the early 1940s, the V-6 engine has low-key been the go-to choice for a whole host of cars for its unique blend of power, efficiency, and packaging. But, with EVs and Inline-four turbos taking over the world, the V-6 is now slowly disappearing especially from more affordable cars, so let’s take a look at some of the most glorious cars powered by V-6 engines that showcase the real potential of this underrated engine layout.
CARS
Top Speed

The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren

Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Spielberg
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
The Associated Press

Kontaveit, Krejcikova advance to Prague Open 2nd round

PRAGUE (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia cruised past Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Tuesday. The world No. 2, who reached the Hamburg European Open final last week, needed just 48 minutes to beat Gorgodze and set up a match against Lucie Havlickova, who defeated Barbora Palicova 6-2, 7-6 (5) in an all-Czech match at the outdoor hardcourt tournament.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#United F1#The Red Bull Ring#French#Mercedes
The Associated Press

Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women’s relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch the final of the women’s 4x400 on Sunday from the seats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy