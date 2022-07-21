ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Men's Golf Signs KCKCC Transfer, Carson Towey

ottawabraves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Kan. – The Ottawa University men's golf program is pleased to announce the signing of Carson Towey for the 2022-23 season. He is from Wichita, Kan. and is a transfer from Kansas City Kansas Community College. Towey attended...

ottawabraves.com

KVOE

Aftershocks advance to TBT championship

At the Basketball Tournament in Wichita Saturday. The Aftershocks defeated Air Raiders- a team of former Texas Tech players 70-60 to advance to the Wichita regional championship game. Connor Frankamp scored 21 points to lead the team of former Wichita State players. They will play Bleed Green, a team of...
WICHITA, KS
K-StateSports

A Grown Man Shot in a College Atmosphere

He made a grown man shot in a grown man game. Elderly folks jumped like children. Boys suddenly understood the stories their fathers told them about the great Jacob Pullen. Zero means none. This zero means infinity. And how many adults still hold onto their Kansas State No. 0 jersey like a favorite blanket. And how many adults went through their closets Friday to wear that jersey and instantly remembered the way it felt for the first time more than a decade ago, and how it made them feel when they wore it to games at Bramlage Coliseum, and how many times they peeled it off, their ears still ringing from the crowd, their throat aching from yelling, their mind sliding back to how the public address announcer shouted "JAAAAACOB PULLLLLLEN!" again and again and again.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Purple and Black and Aftershocks win at TBT

(TBT) At The Basketball Tournament in Wichita. Jacob Pullen hit an open 25-foot three-pointer to send the Purple & Black to a dramatic 75-73 victory over the first-time TBT entrant Lone Star Legends. Pullen, the former Kansas State star, took a few steps over half court and swished a three-pointer to send the Kansas State alumni squad on to Round 2. Thomas Gipson III had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win for Purple & Black. Today they will play Bleed Green – a team made up of North Texas alumni. Tip-off at Koch arena is set for 5 pm Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
ottawabraves.com

Geoff Poston Earned the No. 1 Spot on the TSN Best of Best Coaches List

OTTAWA, Kan. – Ottawa University Head Bowling Coach Geoff Poston earned the number one spot on TopSports.news' Top 10 Best of the Best Coaches list for bowling. Poston, a star bowler himself, led Seaman's girls to the Class 5A-1A state championship in 2011 and coached the Viking boys to the 5A-1A title in 2017 while also recording three runner-up state finishes before launching the Ottawa University bowling program. Before going to Seaman, Poston coached Topeka West to runner-up and a pair of third-place state finishes.
OTTAWA, KS
The Lima News

LCC, Notre Dame and KC Chiefs legend Lynch dies

KANSAS CITY — Jim Lynch, who had legendary football careers at Lima Central Catholic, Notre Dame and with the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 76. Lynch starred at LCC, where he graduated in 1963 and was third-team Class AA All-Ohio. He went on to become a first-team All-American linebacker and a captain at Notre Dame on the Fighting Irish’s 1966 national champion team.
LIMA, OH
republic-online.com

The lessons of De Soto

An online map tool puts the driving distance between St. Joseph and Kansas City at 54 minutes. Can you get there a little faster? Let’s just say that someone from the Missouri State Highway Patrol may have been looking over the software designer’s shoulder when the technology was developed. Most of us who make the trip can shave off a few minutes.
DE SOTO, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

First look at the Metro Grill revival in downtown Wichita

The original owner of Metro Grill has returned and with that has brought back a revival of the popular sandwich shop to downtown Wichita. Metro Grill is located inside the Wichita Cheesecake Company space at 801 E. Douglas. It’s a way to draw in more customers to the dessert eatery and help bring Metro Grill back.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Jamey Johnson coming to Kansas for performance

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jamey Johnson will be appearing for a performance at Prairie Band Casino and Resort later this year. The show is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets will go on sale on August 1 at noon. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Fundraisers planned for Wichita police officer battling cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit is supporting a Wichita police officer after his cancer diagnosis. Officer Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran and K-9 handler, was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that has now spread to his liver. Back in 2017, he lost his K-9 partner “Rooster” while trying...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE: Kansas Attorney General candidate debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren. Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS

