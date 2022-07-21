Men's Golf Signs KCKCC Transfer, Carson Towey

He made a grown man shot in a grown man game. Elderly folks jumped like children. Boys suddenly understood the stories their fathers told them about the great Jacob Pullen. Zero means none. This zero means infinity. And how many adults still hold onto their Kansas State No. 0 jersey like a favorite blanket. And how many adults went through their closets Friday to wear that jersey and instantly remembered the way it felt for the first time more than a decade ago, and how it made them feel when they wore it to games at Bramlage Coliseum, and how many times they peeled it off, their ears still ringing from the crowd, their throat aching from yelling, their mind sliding back to how the public address announcer shouted "JAAAAACOB PULLLLLLEN!" again and again and again.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO