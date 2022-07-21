ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lawn Mowing Simulator will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The weekend is nearly here. Meaning it’s almost time to kick back, relax, and do virtually anything but go outside because it’s way too hot. Thankfully, our pals over at Epic have some free PC games that should do the trick.

This week, Tannenberg is free on the Epic Games Store until July 28, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11:00 A.M. EDT // 3:00 P.M. GMT. It’s a competitive first-person shooter with an emphasis on history. Shop Titans, a free-to-play shopkeeper sim, is also giving away $100 worth cosmetics and other in-game items — so there’s never been a better time to try it. You can pick both up here.

Next week, Lawn Mowing Simulator will be free on the Epic Games Store from July 28 through Aug. 4, 2022. This one is about realistically mowing lawns. The title sure is a bit deceptive, eh? Jokes aside, the game has a decent “Mostly Positive” user rating on Steam. So it might be worth checking out!

That’s all there is for this week! Remember, the Epic Games Store gives away freebies every Thursday, so don’t forget to check back with us to see what the current offerings are.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
