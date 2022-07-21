ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys finally bringing back classic throwback uniforms this season and fans are pumped

 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and one cool thing about this year is going to be all the throwback uniforms that we see during certain weeks of the season.

While we already knew teams like the New York Giants and the New Engalnd Patriots will be bringing back their old beautiful uniforms and helmets, the Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that they, too, will be getting in the act and will be wearing their special throwbacks on Thanksgiving when they host the Giants.

The team thrilled fans with their announcement, which came a long with a sweet little highlight video. Check it out:

Those helmets and jerseys are pretty damn sweet. They haven’t worn those since 2012, which only adds to the excitement for Cowboys fans.

Twitter had reactions.

