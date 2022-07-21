ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JSO logo JSO logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of its employees has been arrested.

Corrections Officer Brandon Freeman was arrested for battery and improper exhibition of a firearm, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said.

JSO’s Integrity Unit was notified on Sunday about an incident involving Freeman that happened on the Northside by a boat ramp and some sort of fight happened there, Burgos said.

Freeman has been with JSO for five years. The charges he’s facing are first-class misdemeanors, Burgos said.

Not counting this latest arrest, 9 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police and corrections officers are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges after being arrested in 2022.

Comments / 12

Sandra Myers
5d ago

that shows the leadership needs to change you can say by putting TK Waters it would be more.of the same because these.guys cover each other it's pass time to give the woman running a chance and maybe you will see something different give Lakesha Burton a chance.

Reply(5)
2
