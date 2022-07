Tesla announced on Wednesday that it has sold off the majority of its bitcoin holdings after boosting the cryptocurrency last year with a $1.5 billion investment. In the electric carmaker's second-quarter earnings statement, the company revealed that it has jettisoned three-quarters of its total bitcoin holdings amid a collapse of the cryptocurrency market. The sale of the digital currency has added $936 million in cash to Tesla's balance sheet, according to the company. Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted bitcoin and other forms of crypto assets leading up to the company's purchase of the digital currency in 2021 and Tesla's short-lived acceptance of bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO