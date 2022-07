New nickname, new logo — same old turmoil and dysfunction. The Washington Football Team is rebranded for 2022 as the Commanders — a perfectly bland nickname certain to offend no one. But the chaos that perpetually swirls around this franchise remains — from the owner's suite, where Dan Snyder's regime is the subject of Congressional investigation, to the field, where head coach Ron Rivera will open 2022 with his seventh different (!) starting quarterback since arriving in 2020. That new signal-caller would be Carson Wentz, late of the Eagles and Colts, for whom the Commanders gave up a package of draft picks and took on his full contract, including a whopping $28.3 million cap hit for 2022.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO