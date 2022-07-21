ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BOARD MEETS TONIGHT

By Z107.7 News
 3 days ago

The Morongo Basin Community Health Center governing board meets tonight at 6:00 p.m. at their offices at 6530 LaContenta Road. Suite 700 in Yucca Valley. The meeting will be both in-person and online. In-person attendees...

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana gets $2.7 million grant to fight homelessness and will create city's first shelter

With the help of a $2.7 million grant, Fontana will be taking several steps to address the local homelessness situation, including opening the city’s first interim shelter later this year. The Fontana Housing Department has been awarded the Family Homeless Challenge Grant by the California Interagency Council on Homelessness,...
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition in late 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
menifee247.com

Black Bear Diner is coming to Menifee -- sign or no sign

Pay no attention to the realtor's sign on the corner, City officials say. (Staff photo) Ignore the "Available" realtor sign in front of the property, say City of Menifee officials. Black Bear Diner definitely is coming to the former Coco's restaurant site on the corner of Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard.
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

Krikorian trial won't begin for almost a year

The chances of Krikorian's retail shops being completed soon is greater than the theater's chances at this point. (Staff photo) George Krikorian’s legal issues will remain for at least another year. It appears that won’t keep him from completing the retail buildings facing Newport Road at Menifee Town Center...
MENIFEE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

RivCo assessed property values up nearly 10 percent

Assessed property values in Riverside County were up 9.2 percent at the start of this year, the highest increase since the 16 percent spike recorded at the beginning of 2007, according to a statement on the county’s website. That increase, of $31 billion to a total of $369 billion,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five Riverside County men charged with Capitol incursion await trials

As of today, five of seven Riverside County men federally charged with offenses stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building are awaiting disposition of their cases, with one defendant vowing to take his to trial to contest the government's allegations.    Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, of Jurupa Valley; Derek Kinnison, The post Five Riverside County men charged with Capitol incursion await trials appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

500 MW solar project can begin construction on federal land, BLM says

A 500 MW solar project planned for federal land in California can begin construction, the Bureau of Land Management says. The Oberon Solar Project is being developed by Intersect Power on about 2,600 acres in Riverside County. It is the third project approved for full construction under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

LOCAL DEPUTY CREDITED WITH SAVING A MAN’S LIFE IN YUCCA VALLEY

Quick thinking by a responding Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with saving an Indio man’s life in Yucca Valley Saturday (July 23). According to a Sheriff’s release, at about 12:55 p.m. local deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 7700 block of Victor Vista. Anthony David Gonsalves, 38, was found lying on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. As deputies ran inside, they were told that Gonsalves had used Cocaine that had possibly been laced with Fentanyl. Deputies found him blue and with no pulse. Sheriff’s Deputy Raul Quiroz immediately started life-saving measures by administering Narcan. Still with no pulse evident, Quiroz then began CPR and completed three full rounds before Gonsalves finally began gasping for air. Shortly after, County paramedics arrived and continued to administer medical aid. Gonsalves regained consciousness and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

1 dead after RCSD opens fire in Moreno Valley

At least one deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person Friday morning, and the California Attorney General’s Office is investigating. Deputies responded to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 15100 block of Perris Boulevard at 11:08 a.m., Sgt. Edward Soto said in an email.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle River Bottom Fire

Riverside, CA: Firefighters were battling approximately 10 acres of burning brush in heavy fuels on Thursday night, July 21, with 0% containment near Riverview Drive and Kern Drive in Riverside, the Riverside County Fire authority reported. Fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period of time. The fire...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze in Santa Ana River Bottom Burns over 40 Acres

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A blaze that erupted near a Jurupa Valley golf course, blackening more than 40 acres, was 30% contained Friday. The “Peralta Fire” was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the area of Peralta Place and Riverview Drive, just east of the Jurupa Hills Country Club, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

