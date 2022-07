East Leroy, Michigan, is a quiet community with a population of slightly over 2,600 people, but that may all change Friday, July 22. Motorists will be able to get discounted gas at a gas station in East Leroy, for $2.38 per gallon. Because of the anticipated response to such a deal, the location could not be revealed until 24 hours before the price drop. To honor the location announcement restriction, this article couldn’t be published until 1 PM, Thursday, and that deadline has been met.

