The Los Angeles Dodgers believed that San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was trying to get a view of pitcher Tyler Anderson’s glove. Following the MLB All-Star break, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants met in a four-game series beginning on Thursday. The Dodgers took the first game on July 21 on a 9-6 win. As for the second game, it got off to a strange start.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO