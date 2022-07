Derek Trucks has recently spoken out on how learning different genres helped to shape him into the ideal guitarist when his time came to join The Allman Brothers Band. In a recent interview with Rick Beato on YouTube, Trucks sat down to discuss the “push back” he faced for dabbling in different genres whilst learning as a young teen, particularly jazz: “I didn’t wanna play one way out forever as a 12-year-old and you know, once you take that turn there’s a bit of push back,” He said. “You’re playing these blues clubs [and it’s] like ‘What are you doing? Get back, do that other stuff!’ It was years of that which just pushes you further in the other direction.”

