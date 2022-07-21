Harley Benton drops two new colourways for its DC-60 junior model

It also does away with the flat edges, for ‘ultra comfort’. Meet the iPhone 14 Ultra – a phone that embodies the best of all of the iPhones’ attributes plus some more. Its design is a hark back to the iPhone 3G days, with a curved, comfortable-to-hold profile that feels a lot like the early iPhone. It bumps up the cameras on the back, providing a ‘more than Pro’ experience, sports a titanium frame and ceramic back for a lightweight-yet-durable design that can definitely take a couple of drops, and more impressively, does away with the notch entirely. In fact, this may just be the first and only iPhone 14 concept I’ve seen with an absolutely unblemished 100% display on the front. However, the cherry on the cake? This iPhone concept comes with the much-awaited USB-C port on its base.

