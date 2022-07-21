ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Harley Benton drops two new colourways for its DC-60 junior model

By Tamzin Kraftman
guitar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley Benton has released two new colours to their popular DC-60 Junior model: Heather Poly Mist, and Polaris White. The new finishes join Pelham Blue and Faded Cherry. The double-cut model, which is a part of the brand’s vintage series, dons a black fingerboard and mahogany body and neck, paired with...

guitar.com

notebookcheck.net

Twelve South HoverBar Duo 2nd gen model for iPad and iPhone has new QuickSwitch tab

The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) is now available. The gadget is a flexible arm to hold an iPad or iPhone, with a weighted base and an adjustable clamp. Thanks to the new QuickSwitch tab, you can quickly move between the two positions. Firstly, you can attach the HoverBar arm to the base to act as a stand on your desk. Secondly, you can clip the arm to the clamp, which you can attach to a table, shelf or kitchen countertop.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This iPhone 14 ‘Ultra’ concept has a titanium body and no notch on the front

It also does away with the flat edges, for ‘ultra comfort’. Meet the iPhone 14 Ultra – a phone that embodies the best of all of the iPhones’ attributes plus some more. Its design is a hark back to the iPhone 3G days, with a curved, comfortable-to-hold profile that feels a lot like the early iPhone. It bumps up the cameras on the back, providing a ‘more than Pro’ experience, sports a titanium frame and ceramic back for a lightweight-yet-durable design that can definitely take a couple of drops, and more impressively, does away with the notch entirely. In fact, this may just be the first and only iPhone 14 concept I’ve seen with an absolutely unblemished 100% display on the front. However, the cherry on the cake? This iPhone concept comes with the much-awaited USB-C port on its base.
CELL PHONES
guitar.com

Rammstein to offer guided stage tours to fans with visual impairments

German rockers Rammstein are set to offer guided stage tours to fans with visual impairments on their upcoming tour dates. Yesterday (July 21) the industrial metal band put out a call to fans on social media stating, “Are you blind and have a ticket to Rammstein’s show in Oslo, Gothenburg or Ostend? Rammstein invites you to touch and discover the stage on a guided tour! Also available in North America.” An official medical pass or document will be needed for fans to access this offer along with a valid ticket for one of their shows.
ROCK MUSIC
notebookcheck.net

Honor Smart Screen X3 and X3i 4K TVs revealed with 98% screen-to-body ratio

Honor has revealed the Smart Screen X3 and Smart Screen X3i TV series. The 4K LCD TVs have a 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The devices can produce over 1.07 billion colors with a 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. An ultra-thin metal bezel surrounds the screen, giving it a 98% screen-to-body ratio.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Irix releases new tough “Super Resistance” versions of its 100mm square filters

Lens manufacturer Irix has today announced the newest additions to its square filter lineup. While still a fairly small player in the world of filters when we look at the likes of Lee, NiSi and Cokin, Irix introduced their square filters way back in 2017 with the Irix Edge 100 system and they now offer a fairly decent range of NDs for both filmmakers and photographers.
ELECTRONICS
guitar.com

Madison Cunningham offers a sneak peek to her highly-awaited LP Revealer

Madison Cunningham has unveiled her newest single in anticipation of the 9 September release of her next LP, Revealer. Leading on from two other single releases seen earlier this summer, Anywhere and Hospital, the newest release In From Japan offers fans the latest sneak peek from Cunningham’s upcoming record.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Jack White releases new acoustic album Entering Heaven Alive

Jack White has released a brand new album just three months after his previous effort Fear Of The Dawn, 11-track acoustic LP titled Entering Heaven Alive. White released the album on July 22 via his label Third Man Records. The album was preceded by the single If I Die Tomorrow, which was released on July 8. White revealed in a new interview with Consequence that the songs on Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive were actually meant to be part of one album, but found himself grouping them in different camps.
MUSIC
notebookcheck.net

Gateway releases a new, affordable all-in-one PC through Walmart

Accessory Business Desktop Launch Mini PC Monitor Software Windows. Gateway has just elaborated on its current Walmart-powered renaissance with the first AiO desktop released through the chain as part of this recent comeback. It is based around a 23.8-inch screen with a 3-side-borderles design that contrasts with its heavy chin and FHD IPS specs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GamesRadar

RODE AI-1 audio interface review: "A studio experience without the hefty price tag"

RØDE audio hardware has been commonplace in professional studios across the world for more than 50 years and now the Australian brand is looking for a place in your home studio too. Setting you back around $100/£100, the RØDE AI-1 audio mixer sits at a mid-range price point but promises top-level performance in a streaming for gamers setup. A perfect partner for their excellent Podmic dynamic microphone, if you’re...
ELECTRONICS

