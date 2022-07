Charles Oliveira is staying laser-focused on the task at hand. At UFC 280, Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title he was forced to vacate after missing weight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. It’s a bout that was rumored for some time but wasn’t Oliveira’s first choice. After beating Gaethje, “Do Bronx” said Makhachev needed another win before fighting for the title, and called instead for a bout against Conor McGregor. That was obviously not to be, and with an opponent now locked in, Oliveira is putting all of his energy towards reclaiming his title.

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO