On Thursday, two people were hurt following a traffic collision in Ferndale. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the northbound I-5 lanes on the Nooksack River Bridge at about 6:10pm after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash. On arrival, emergency responders evaluated the two drivers and released them at the scene with minimal injuries. The at-fault driver was placed into custody for driving under the influence and their vehicle was impounded.

FERNDALE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO