EHC, which specializes in pre-construction, earthwork and infrastructure development, announced two projects in Cape Coral on Diplomat Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard. It will be performing site work, clear and grub work and finish grading over the course of the Diplomat Parkway project that will become three four-story apartment complexes. The Chiquita Boulevard project, which involves road widening, is being carried out in conjunction with the city of Cape Coral. There will be maintenance of traffic, milling of the roadway, drainage, grading, utilities, paving, striping and marking done as part of the project.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO